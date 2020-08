PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Police attend a single-car crash on State Highway 1 between Evansdale and Waitati, north of Dunedin, yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said police were called to the crash shortly before 8.45am.

A St John spokeswoman said two ambulances were sent and two people were taken to Dunedin Hospital. One patient was in a serious condition and the other in a moderate condition, she said.

The road was cleared shortly before 11am, the police spokeswoman said.

No further details were available.