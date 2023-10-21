Serving history

Photo: Peter McIntosh

The Broad Bay Community Hall is hosting an 175th anniversary exhibition of the first European settlement in Broad Bay.

Co-organiser Ali Thornicroft (pictured) said it was a "refresh" of an exhibition from 25 years ago, and would run from today until October 29.

Among the anniversary celebrations are a talk by author Neville Peat on Wednesday evening at the hall, and afternoon tea today and tomorrow.