Saturday, 21 October 2023

Serving history

    Photo: Peter McIntosh
    The Broad Bay Community Hall is hosting an 175th anniversary exhibition of the first European settlement in Broad Bay.

    Co-organiser Ali Thornicroft (pictured) said it was a "refresh" of an exhibition from 25 years ago, and would run from today until October 29.

    Among the anniversary celebrations are a talk by author Neville Peat on Wednesday evening at the hall, and afternoon tea today and tomorrow.

     

