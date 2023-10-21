Serving history

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Broad Bay Community Hall is hosting an 175th anniversary exhibition of the first European settlement in Broad Bay.
Co-organiser Ali Thornicroft (pictured) said it was a "refresh" of an exhibition from 25 years ago, and would run from today until October 29.
Among the anniversary celebrations are a talk by author Neville Peat on Wednesday evening at the hall, and afternoon tea today and tomorrow.