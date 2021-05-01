Sex assault awareness campaign

Ocasa funding and resource co-ordinator Calla Knudson-Hollebon hopes people will get behind next week’s Stand Against Sexual Abuse 2021. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin support organisation working with an increasing number of sexual assault survivors is hoping for plenty of support at its annual awareness week.

Stand Against Sexual Abuse 2021 begins on Monday, running through until the following Sunday.

The event, formerly knows as Rape Awareness Week, aims to raise awareness and encourage conversations about sexual abuse.

It is also the biggest fundraiser for Otepoti Collective Against Sexual Abuse (Ocasa), formerly Rape Crisis Dunedin.

Police data shows 67 recorded instances of sexual assaults and related offences in Otago between January and March. There were 18 during the same period in Southland.

OCASA funding and resource co-ordinator Calla Knudson-Hollebon said the organisation’s waiting list was full, and there had been an increase in people seeking support since last year’s lockdown.

"There is an increasing need for support, I think," she said. They tended to be people wanting support for historical incidents.

The theme of this year’s awareness week was connection, bringing people together and offering space for people to be involved, she said.

There are several events planned throughout next week, focused on wellbeing.

They include Monday’s Drama for Prevention Workshop, which explores sexual abuse prevention through group work, and Friday’s Unchatter, an event where small talk is banned and deep questions are the focus.

A street appeal will also be held next Saturday.

daisy.hudson@odt.co.nz