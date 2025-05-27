Sex offender pleads not guilty to new charge

David Bond. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A disgraced Dunedin teacher who has been jailed for sex crimes against his former pupils is denying a new claim against him.

David Russell Bond, 73, is on trial before the Dunedin District Court after pleading not guilty to a charge of indecent assault, which arose following an Otago Boys’ High School camp to Mt Aspiring in 2008.

The complainant, who was a teen at the time, said he was sleeping in a bunk room when the defendant came in to remove another boy who had been sleeping on the floor.

He told the court he awoke about an hour later to find one of Bond’s hands on his buttocks and the other down the front of his pyjamas.

"I was so uncomfortable, I didn’t know what to do. I didn’t know how to react, so I did nothing," he said.

When he verbally protested, he said he vividly recalled the teacher’s response.

"I was just checking on you, making sure you were OK," Bond allegedly said.

The defendant, who opted to give evidence at the judge-alone trial, said he had been to Mt Aspiring with the school 38 times and was sure there was no truth to the claim.

"I can say with 100% certainty I have never been in the student bunk room after lights out," he said.

"If someone was in the bunk room, standing over you, it would be a very creepy thing to happen and I would never have contemplated doing something like that."

But Crown prosecutor Sarah McKenzie highlighted the fact Bond had pleaded guilty to almost exactly that from a trip two years later.

Court documents regarding that charge said the teacher molested the boy as he slept in his bunk, but yesterday he claimed the victim was not asleep and the incident had occurred during a head count before lights out.

In a recorded interview, the complainant in the latest matter told police the defendant would also grab the bottoms of each boy as they were rock climbing and recalled a classmate telling him to "get f.....".

Bond, however, said he had a "terrible fear of heights" and his role only extended to checking security measures and taking photos.

Though not mentioned in his police interview, the ex-schoolboy said the former maths teacher had exposed himself during the activity.

Bond said he found that "hard to believe" but Ms McKenzie pointed to another incident during a swimming trip when such an exposure had occurred.

The defendant accepted he had pleaded guilty to that charge, but stressed it was committed in a different context.

Bond said the only way he could explain the new allegations against him was that they were "made up" using an amalgamation of what the complainant had read in the media.

"I’m ashamed of things that I’ve done, but I’m at least proud of the fact that I’m honest," he said.

The complainant acknowledged an Otago Daily Times story about Bond’s sex crimes had prompted him to complain to police in 2023.

"I’ve had this rock on my shoulder for the last 16 years of my life," he said.

"I know he’s 80 or whatever, I don’t care. People like that don’t need to be in society."

The complainant said he had been warned about Bond by senior students when he started at Otago Boys’ and, following the camp, complained to his parents the teacher was "a f...... creep".

He said his parents did not believe him.

Bond has previously racked up a slew of sex convictions from his 38-year teaching career and was jailed for 25 months in 2022, having served two terms of home detention for indecencies before that.

In 2022, school rector Richard Hall, whose tenure at the helm did not cross over with Bond’s, "unreservedly" apologised to all old boys affected.

Judge David Robinson will deliver his verdict tomorrow.

