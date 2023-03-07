SH1 delays expected as Leith Saddle work begins

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is warning Dunedin drivers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes over Leith Saddle this week and the next two weeks.

Highway asphalting work is under way ahead of winter on the steep, hilly area of SH1. Traffic along the 1.3 km site will be managed using stop/go.

"Please be aware that you will need to use your hand brake and do hand brake starts," Waka Kotahi maintenance contract manager Jennifer McLean said.

Delays could be up to 20 minutes at peak times, with shorter delays at quieter times of the day.

"We know we will have queues, especially during peak traffic and there will be hill starts required. We know this is not ideal, but there are no detour options available north of Dunedin and it is essential this highway is in good shape for winter," Mrs McLean said.

Emergency services will be prioritised through the site as required.

Work will be done during the hours of 6am to 6pm, Monday to Friday, but after hours and at weekends there will be reduced speeds and care needed.