Skip to main content
Subscribe
...
Toggle navigation
Dunedin
14
|
7
Monday,
Mon,
26
June
Jun
2023
Subscribe
Send us news & photos
Search form
Search
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Easter Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Explore Dunedin
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Search form
Search
Search
Subscribe
Send Us Your News
...
Contact Us
Email
Facebook
Plus
Jobs
Wedding Guide
Death Notices
Privacy Policy
Drive South
Weather
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
Skateboarding ‘gave me some freedom’
For Dylan Lloyd, the idea of skateboarding was just a dream.
Tertiary education ‘a public good’ — Shaw
Tertiary education ‘a public good’ — Shaw
Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw attended a meeting to save tertiary education in Dunedin on Saturday and said they wanted to "listen" to a crowd of University of Otago staff,...
First-timers dress up for icy plunge
First-timers dress up for icy plunge
Up to 200 people braved a wintery dip in the icy waters of Dunedin’s St Clair beach yesterday for a longstanding event.
Water lot of fun
Water lot of fun
Mosgiel’s new pool proved great fun for Hamish, Daisy (2) and Violet (5) Black on Saturday.
Lighting up the night
Lighting up the night
The grounds of Dunedin’s First Church became an enchanted forest on Friday and Saturday nights, filled with hundreds of lanterns, a light show, storytellers and performing artists —...
Fire in the cakehole
Fire in the cakehole
Fire-breathing performer Scotty Newberry adds some heat to a chilly night at Dunedin’s Midwinter Carnival on Saturday.
‘Change in govt critical’
‘Change in govt critical’
The Green Party and New Zealand First do not agree on much, but Winston Peters and Greens co-leader James Shaw were singing from a similar song sheet in Dunedin at the weekend, albeit at different...
SUBSCRIBER
University defends staff ratios
SUBSCRIBER
University defends staff ratios
The University of Otago is defending staff ratios as figures show academic staff numbers have barely increased over the last dozen years, while non-academic staff have leapt by more than 15%.
Passion for community, pupils’ best interests led way for principal
Passion for community, pupils’ best interests led way for principal
Charissa Nicol never had any "grand design" to become a school principal — she just wanted to be a part of pupils’ educational journeys.
Winning essay competition elevating
Winning essay competition elevating
A Dunedin secondary school pupil jumped out of his chair when he found out he had won a national Shakespeare essay writing competition.
Advocate making 1000km 40-day European trek
Advocate making 1000km 40-day European trek
"They say the first third is physical, the second third is emotional and the last third is spiritual," muses Cheryl Neill, as she prepares to walk the famous Camino de Santiago.
Fare subsidies: fear group will pay more
Fare subsidies: fear group will pay more
A bus advocacy group warns a "digital divide" could result in Community Services Card holders in Dunedin paying more than they have to on bus fares when new subsidies kick in on July 1.
SUBSCRIBER
‘No source’ for $50m dump figure
SUBSCRIBER
‘No source’ for $50m dump figure
Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich says he can't remember where exactly a ballpark figure of $50m came from for the likely looming excavation and disposal of hazardous landfill material from under a seaside sports field.
Giving Kaikorai Valley some love
Charity gives Kaikorai Valley some love
The future looks bright for Kaikorai Valley with the launch of a new charity that aims to improve the environment for all.
Charity auction gives ‘new life’ to upcycled PPE
Charity auction gives ‘new life’ to upcycled PPE
Previously, they were humble chlorinated polyurethane lab gowns, used for protecting scientists from exposure to hazardous materials and diseases. But then Emma Rowley got her hands on them.
SUBSCRIBER
Gull reduction steps gain SPCA approval
SUBSCRIBER
Gull reduction steps gain SPCA approval
Sabotaging black-backed gull eggs with oil and spraying dye on the parents in a bid to control Dunedin's exploding population has won approval from the SPCA.
Garden bird survey could help mental health
Garden bird survey could help mental health
While participating in the New Zealand Garden Bird Survey is obviously good for birds, it turns out it may also be good for our mental health.
SUBSCRIBER
DCC may go into bat for university
SUBSCRIBER
DCC may go into bat for university
The Dunedin City Council may help lobby for more government funding for the financially strapped University of Otago.
Illuminating delight at Midwinter Carnival
Illuminating delight at Midwinter Carnival
Fairies Paige Symister and Eve Eyles are lit up by glowing white unicorns at the Dunedin Midwinter Festival. ODT videographer Craig Baxter captured some illuminating images.
Assault on officer has lasting effect
Assault on officer has lasting effect
A corrections officer who was assaulted in the line of duty says he has become a prisoner in his own home.
Read more