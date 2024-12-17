Sleigh just the ticket for Christmas fun

A Mosgiel resident with a fondness for Christmas is spreading even more holiday joy than usual this year with a new Santa sleigh in her annual holiday display at home.

Samantha Millar was given a sleigh two weeks ago and now had it at her Stirling Cres display for people to visit and take photos.

The sleigh was given to her by Animal Attraction because it did not fit in its new store. The only condition was that she had somewhere to store it.

"At the start [people] didn’t really realise you could sit on it, so we made [a] sign.

"Now it just goes berserk. Friday night was just absolutely bonkers. There was kids everywhere."

Ms Millar found the enthusiasm for the sleigh "awesome" and the innocence of the children was nice to see, she said.

"I really wanted to have an option, especially for families, because Santa pictures can be quite expensive sometimes.

Mosgiel resident Samantha Millar raises a sack of presents in her new Santa sleigh which is displayed at her home. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

She is a self-proclaimed Christmas fan and enjoyed the joyful nature of the holiday.

"The Christmas Day, the food, the family, everyone’s in the one place. It’s the most important thing, is the family."

The weekends were busy at her display and she dressed up to give out toys while her neighbour dressed up as the Grinch.

"[It] takes me back to my childhood."

Ms Millar started her Christmas displays in 2018 and they had grown every year, she said.

