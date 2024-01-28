Small garage fire raises alarm

Emergency services reponded to a garage fire in Middleton Rd on Sunday afternoon. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A fire investigator has been contacted after a garage fire in Middleton Rd this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said they received reports of a garage fire in the suburb of Kew at approximately 3.45pm.

Two fire trucks were initially dispatched from the Lookout Point and St Kilda fire stations.

When crews arrived it was deemed a small property fire but had since escalated.

A second alarm was raised and two additional trucks were sent from the Dunedin City and Roslyn stations.

Crews were speaking with a fire investigator but it was unclear if one had attended the scene, the spokesman said.

"At this stage it is not being treated as suspicious."

The fire had since been extinguished at 5.15pm.

