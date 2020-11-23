Smoke inhalation after Brockville fire

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire in a house in the Dunedin suburb of Brockville this evening.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to reports of a kitchen fire on Wray St about 6.30pm.

Two crews from Roslyn and Dunedin Central attended and upon arrival discovered a small fire internally.

It was put out quickly by crews but the spokeswoman said St John had been called to the scene to treat one person for smoke inhalation.

The extent of the damage to the house was not known but it appeared working smoke alarms in the house had alerted the occupants to the fire.