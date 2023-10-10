Snub proof Nats not interested in city: Brooking

The National leader of the opposition Christopher Luxon (right) and Michael Woodhouse at the old Cadbury carpark with the new Dunedin Hospitial site in the back ground in July. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The National Party has never been that interested in Dunedin as a city or an electorate and leader Christopher Luxon’s snub of the city during the campaign is proof of that, Labour candidate for the Dunedin seat Rachel Brooking says.

It was confirmed last week Mr Luxon would be a no-show in Dunedin.

Mr Luxon has visited much of the South Island throughout the campaign, but a party spokeswoman confirmed he would not be visiting Dunedin.

"Christopher Luxon visited Dunedin in August just before the campaign started, and in July to hold a public meeting and announce our plans to deliver on Dunedin Hospital," the spokeswoman said.

"Unfortunately, Chris is unable to include every place he’d like to visit during the election campaign”.

Ms Brooking said Mr Luxon’s non-appearance showed that "Labour cares a lot more about Dunedin than National does".

Rachel Brooking. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

The spokeswoman did not respond to questions about whether the National Party thought Mr Luxon's failure to visit Dunedin during the campaign would hamper the chances for National for either the candidate or party vote.

Labour holds the Dunedin and Taieri electorates.

Mr Luxon’s no-show bucks the trend of previous National Party election campaigns that have included Dunedin in their itinerary.

Judith Collins visited Dunedin during the 2020 campaign, then Prime Minister Bill English visited during the 2017 campaign, and then-Prime Minister John Key visited twice during the 2014 campaign, and also visited during the 2011 campaign.

Mr Luxon’s non-appearance comes at an interesting time for the National Party in Dunedin.

Michael Woodhouse, a Dunedin list MP for National since 2008, opted not to be on the party list for this election campaign.

He has since been absent from Dunedin meet-the-candidates events.

Mr Luxon has visited various other southern Labour strongholds during the campaign, including West Coast and Christchurch.

He also briefly visited Balclutha, which is in the Labour-held Taieri electorate.

National candidate for Taieri Matthew French has been approached for comment.

matthew.littlewood@odt.co.nz