Soft plastic recycling bins return

New World Centre City operations manager Hayden Cohen throws up in the air some bagged-up soft plastic from the new bins installed at the store. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The much-missed soft plastic recycling scheme has returned to Dunedin and Mosgiel.

Soft recycling bins were put back into stores around the city earlier this month and have proved to be as popular as ever.

New World Centre City operations manager Braeden Trompetter said the bin at that New World location would probably be

emptied four to five times a week, which was "quite a lot of soft plastic".

"It’s a really cool initiative."

The Packaging Forum said in a statement the bins would be available at Countdown Dunedin South, Dunedin Central, Mailer Street, Andersons Bay and Mosgiel; The Warehouse Dunedin South; and New World Centre City, Gardens and Mosgiel.

Waste Management will collect and pack up the recycling, which will be transported to Future Post’s new Blenheim facility for recycling into fence posts destined for farms and wineries, as well as raised garden beds.

The scheme was halted back in November 2022 because the Packaging Forum was unable to store the collected soft plastic bags, or compact them for safe transport.

Soft plastic recycling scheme manager Lyn Mayes said it was an incredibly hard decision to halt the service, but was the right thing to do as it prevented the build-up of soft plastics which they were unable to store and transport for processing.

"We want to thank everyone in Dunedin and Mosgiel for being such loyal supporters of soft plastic recycling, and for being incredibly patient while we worked hard to find a solution," she said.

The scheme is also planning to get soft plastic recycling into Central Otago locations.

