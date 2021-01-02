Saturday, 2 January 2021

Some Whare Flat festival-goers stranded

    By Hamish MacLean
    A campervan crosses the Silverstream ford after leaving the Whare Flat Folk Festival at the...
    A campervan crosses the Silverstream ford after leaving the Whare Flat Folk Festival at the Waiora Scout Camp, North Taieri, on Saturday. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Two hundred people are stranded after the rising water of Silverstream cut off the Whare Flat Folk Festival, northwest of Dunedin, today.

    Festival organiser Kathryn Olcott said this afternoon that the ford in Silverstream Valley Rd is closed and festival-goers at the site would be unable to leave until tomorrow morning.

    She could not say exactly how many people remained at the festival.

    Some festival-goers managed to get out before the ford was closed shortly after mid-day today.

    The festival's final night of performances would go ahead today, she said.

    A festival-goer packs up his tent and prepares to leave Whare Flat earlier this afternoon. Photo:...
    A festival-goer packs up his tent and prepares to leave Whare Flat earlier this afternoon. Photo: GERARD O'BRIEN

