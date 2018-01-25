South Dunedin burglars take advantage of heat

Dunedin Police are urging South Dunedin residents to keep windows and doors locked at night, despite the hot weather.

Sergeant Adrian Cheyne, of Dunedin, said residents had been leaving windows and doors open at night to keep their houses cooler in recent weeks.

However, their actions were providing "would be burglars'' easier access to homes and property.

He said there had been some burglaries in South Dunedin over the past couple of days.

"So we're advising people to make sure their doors and windows are locked at night.

"And be observant. If you see anyone out there, or anything that's out of place, then let us know.''

He said the latest burglary was reported on Wednesday.

A house in St Kilda was entered, but nothing was taken.

