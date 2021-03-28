Sunday, 28 March 2021

South Dunedin volunteer hub open

    Photo: Supplied
    Excitement was high as Volunteer South and the South Dunedin Community Network were finally able to hold the grand opening of the South Dunedin volunteer hub last week.

    Pictured enjoying the opening of the hub, at the network’s rooms at 278A King Edward St, are (from left) Iram Anjum, Casey Lockhead, Volunteer South manager Leisa de Klerk and Claire van Loom Sim.

    The Star
