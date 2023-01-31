Southern team to help Auckland flood response

A public information specialist from Dunedin has been redeployed to Auckland and the city council has offered six staff to help with the flood response.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokeswoman said public information management specialist from Dunedin had also been sent to work in the Fenz Auckland Regional Coordination Centre.

Fourteen urban Search and Rescue (Sar) team members had been deployed to Auckland to assist with rapid damage assessments.

The team included a three-person drone team and an engineer, the spokeswoman said.

One staff member was from Timaru and the rest of the Sar staff were all from Christchurch or Canterbury more broadly.

A Dunedin City Council spokesman said it had offered to send a team of up to six staff to help with rapid property assessments.

"We expect to hear whether or not they are needed within the next 24 hours," the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman said there were no staff from the Southern District deployed and she was not aware of any plans to deploy them.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz