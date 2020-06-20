Saturday, 20 June 2020

Spikes used to stop fleeing driver in Dunback

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    A 30-year-old man has faced several charges, including dangerous driving, after police deployed spikes to halt a speeding vehicle in Dunback last night.

    A police spokeswoman said the man had appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with failing to stop when signalled to do so, driving in a dangerous manner, and driving while disqualified.

    A separate warrant to arrest had earlier been issued on another matter, the spokeswoman said.

    Police last night deployed spikes to stop the speeding vehicle on Dunback-Morrisons Rd (State Highway 85), but the driver then ran off.

    Police had earlier tried to stop the vehicle on Macraes Rd, in Dunback about 6.20pm and the driver had failed to stop.

    Police later found the man nearby, and he was taken into custody about 8pm.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter