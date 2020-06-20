Spikes used to stop fleeing driver in Dunback

A 30-year-old man has faced several charges, including dangerous driving, after police deployed spikes to halt a speeding vehicle in Dunback last night.

A police spokeswoman said the man had appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with failing to stop when signalled to do so, driving in a dangerous manner, and driving while disqualified.

A separate warrant to arrest had earlier been issued on another matter, the spokeswoman said.

Police last night deployed spikes to stop the speeding vehicle on Dunback-Morrisons Rd (State Highway 85), but the driver then ran off.

Police had earlier tried to stop the vehicle on Macraes Rd, in Dunback about 6.20pm and the driver had failed to stop.

Police later found the man nearby, and he was taken into custody about 8pm.