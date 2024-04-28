Sporting memorabilia going under hammer

The shoes John Walker wore when he set the indoor 1500m world record in 1979 are up for auction. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

John Walker’s record-breaking running shoes and several Otago rugby items from as far back as 1916 are among 201 lots of sporting memorabilia up for online auction on Monday.

Mowbray Collectables managing director David Galt said the top Otago items being auctioned were Kaikorai Rugby Football Club gold medals awarded to former All Black Arthur Len Williams.

Parts of Olympic cycling gold medallist Sarah Ulmer’s 2004 Athens Olympics uniform are up for auction.

They were awarded for being the most improved forward in 1922 and 1923 and, along with his life member badge, are estimated to be worth $625.

Williams, after just one appearance as a replacement for Otago in 1921, was picked straight from Dunedin club rugby for the South Island side in 1922.

Rugby medals awarded to Dunedin rugby player and former All Black forward Arthur Len Williams in the 1920s.

From there, he won selection for the All Blacks.

"Not only was Williams an All Black, he was also a boxer.

Arthur Len Williams.

"Two of his fob medals for boxing are also on offer — a 1916 welterweight champion medal and a special six-round bout award — also estimated to sell for $625."

Other Otago items up for auction are a signed 2021 Otago Highlander jersey and a Southern Sting netball top signed by many of the members who won gold for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.

Mr Galt said the most popular bidding at Monday’s auction was likely to be for the shoes New Zealand middle distance running great John Walker wore when he broke the indoor 1500m world record in 1979.

The shoes, signed by Walker and accompanied by a letter confirming their authenticity, had an estimated value of $15,000, Mr Galt said.

Also up for auction are parts of Olympic cyclist Sarah Ulmer’s 2004 Athens uniform.

A singlet and a cap Ulmer wore during the Games were on offer, with an estimated value of $1000, he said.

"The auction has over $55,000 in sports memorabilia and has great historic and collector interest."

john.lewis@odt.co.nz