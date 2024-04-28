Sporting memorabilia going under hammer

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mowbray Collectables managing director David Galt said the top Otago items being auctioned were Kaikorai Rugby Football Club gold medals awarded to former All Black Arthur Len Williams.
Williams, after just one appearance as a replacement for Otago in 1921, was picked straight from Dunedin club rugby for the South Island side in 1922.
"Not only was Williams an All Black, he was also a boxer.
Other Otago items up for auction are a signed 2021 Otago Highlander jersey and a Southern Sting netball top signed by many of the members who won gold for New Zealand at the Commonwealth Games.
Mr Galt said the most popular bidding at Monday’s auction was likely to be for the shoes New Zealand middle distance running great John Walker wore when he broke the indoor 1500m world record in 1979.
The shoes, signed by Walker and accompanied by a letter confirming their authenticity, had an estimated value of $15,000, Mr Galt said.
Also up for auction are parts of Olympic cyclist Sarah Ulmer’s 2004 Athens uniform.
A singlet and a cap Ulmer wore during the Games were on offer, with an estimated value of $1000, he said.
"The auction has over $55,000 in sports memorabilia and has great historic and collector interest."