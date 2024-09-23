Spreading festive cheer

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

University of Otago student Carly Wu, 24, dances at the Mid-Autumn Festival to celebrate Chinese National Day at Trinity Catholic College on Saturday.

The event, organised by the Dunedin Senior Chinese Association, featured performances from the Chinese community across the city.

Association president Weidi Xu said it was the second most important event on the Chinese calendar behind Chinese New Year.

It was a time for families to come together.

"Mid-Autumn Festival is a time full of joy, hope and family reunion.

"It’s little bit like Christmas for you guys, because traditionally in the Mid-Autumn Festival if people are far away from home, they will try to get home and be together as a family."

Preparations for the festival began in May, with members of the association teaching children at kindergartens around Dunedin how to play Chinese drums.

The festival featured a performance from Abbotsford Kindergarten.

The Mosgiel Brass Band also had three performances at the event — two of which were of popular Chinese songs.