Station clock tower revamp begins

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    Workers clamber around the top of the Dunedin Railway Station clock tower this week.

    A Dunedin City Council spokesman said work had started on the clock tower ahead of a third and final stage of the $6.4 million railway station refurbishment project that began last year.

    Work on the clock tower involved installing scaffolding and wrapping, to be followed by repairs to the windows and exterior of the building, as well as repairs to the clock itself, the spokesman said.

    Refurbishment of the 42m-tall clock tower would be finished before the final stage of the restoration project, he said.

    The restoration of the 116-year-old, category 1 historic building is due to be completed next year. 

