Still no repairs to Tunnel Beach track

The popular walkway to Tunnel Beach, Dunedin, has been closed since October last year because of a series of landslides. It has yet to reopen. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Expanded geotechnical investigations at Dunedin’s slip-laden Tunnel Beach site are expected to help safeguard the visitor experience in the long term.

The popular walking track to Tunnel Beach and carpark have been closed since a deluge in October caused at least 10 large slips in the area.

It had been hoped the track could be reopened in the middle of the year, but the Department of Conservation said this week it did not have a reopening date at this stage and it was yet to receive a geotechnical report.

Asked if there had been a setback, Doc coastal Otago acting operations manager Samantha Marsh indicated broader assessment work had been considered necessary.

"It has taken longer than anticipated for geotechnical assessment work to start due to an increased scope of the geotechnical investigations," she said.

This was aimed at getting a better understanding of the track and slips "within the wider context of the site", and guide remedial works that would ensure the track was safe and resilient, she said.

Ms Marsh said this should safeguard the visitor experience in the long term.

The track was popular with residents and visitors and reopening it safely was a priority, she said.

Tunnel Beach is described on the Explore Dunedin website as a coastal gem featuring towering sandstone cliffs and fascinating sea-carved rock formations.

The walkway is used by more than 150,000 people each year.

Dunedin City Council parks and recreation acting group manager Heath Ellis said the necessary processes to get the site ready could take time, because of the complexities involved.

"We’re being kept in the loop as required and we’re comfortable with the process the department is following to ensure the track can be repaired and reopened once it is safe for the public to use."

grant.miller@odt.co.nz