Stolen caravan takes out bins and almost hits police car

A Dunedin man faces multiple charges after he reversed an allegedly stolen caravan into wheelie bins and almost hit a police patrol car.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the 52-year-old man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police were called to Morrison St in Caversham last night to reports of him reversing a caravan, that was not his, into multiple wheelie bins and a fence.

When they arrived the man was still attempting to reverse the caravan and almost hit a patrol car and an officer, Sgt Lee said.

The man was arrested for breach of bail and further charged with careless driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, refusing request for blood and being an unlicensed driver.

Sgt Lee said the man’s car was impounded because he was a forbidden driver and he was due to appear in the Dunedin District court today.