Friday, 1 March 2024

Stolen caravan takes out bins and almost hits police car

    By Mark John
    A Dunedin man faces multiple charges after he reversed an allegedly stolen caravan into wheelie bins and almost hit a police patrol car.

    Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the 52-year-old man was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol.

    Police were called to Morrison St in Caversham last night to reports of him reversing a caravan, that was not his, into multiple wheelie bins and a fence.

    When they arrived the man was still attempting to reverse the caravan and almost hit a patrol car and an officer, Sgt Lee said.

    The man was arrested for breach of bail and further charged with careless driving, unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, refusing request for blood and being an unlicensed driver.

    Sgt Lee said the man’s car was impounded because he was a forbidden driver and he was due to appear in the Dunedin District court today.

     

