Stolen vehicle found to be too damaged to repair

Michael MacKay with his returned car yesterday. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

A Dunedin resident thought his luck had finally changed when his stolen car was found in Riverton.

But when Michael MacKay retrieved the Honda Accord, which was stolen from a Dowling St car park last month, he found it was too badly damaged for him to afford the repairs.

The car being stolen was just the latest setback for Mr MacKay, who lost his house to a fire in 2015 and many of his belongings in a burglary in 2017.

Mr MacKay arrived in Riverton on Monday to find the thief had mangled the car’s ignition when they hot-wired it before driving it south.

Mr MacKay said a lack of insurance and funds meant he had no choice but to wreck it.

"It’s very bittersweet," Mr MacKay said.

"I gave it a good run but it had a lot of life left in the motor," he said.

Police officers were able to identify the vehicle by three "Rock FM" stickers on the front bonnet, he said.

Despite a history of tragic events, Mr MacKay remained optimistic about Dunedin and his future.

"Dunedin is still a wonderful place."

A 19-year-old man from Ashburton will appear in court tomorrow in relation to the stolen vehicle.