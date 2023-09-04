Stray sheep hoofs it from cops

Dunedin police could be forgiven for feeling a little sheepish after being outrun by a farm animal which strayed on to some railway tracks.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Pak'nSave in South Dunedin at 6pm on Saturday after a sheep was spotted on the railway tracks above the car park.

Officers tried for two hours to chase down the sheep but were unable to capture it.

It was unclear how the sheep ended up on the tracks or where it came from, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police notified KiwiRail about the sheep.