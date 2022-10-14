Street assault reported in South Dunedin

Emergency services are responding to reports of a suspected assault in South Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to assist St John after reports of an assault in King Edward St, near the intersection with Carey Avenue about 12.15pm.

A worker in a nearby shop hear yelling on the street.

Officers could be seen talking to witnesses at the scene.

A nearby cafe worker said she also heard people yelling outside.

She had been behind the counter but saw people outside.

She heard one say "leave my car alone" and believed an altercation happened outside the post office.

It appeared it was all about a car and someone had parked in a disabled spot, the worker said.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition by ambulance.

