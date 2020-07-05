Street parking row

Angela Cuming wants the owners of a campervan to stop parking it long-term outside Arthur Street School in central Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Frustrations are mounting over parking outside a Dunedin school.

Angela Cuming says she wants the owners of a Ford Transit campervan to stop parking it long-term outside Arthur Street School in central Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council, though, says there are no parking restrictions.

Parking was at a premium when Ms Cuming needed to drop off and pick up her son at the school.

She had a mobility parking permit for her younger “non-speaking autistic” twin boys, who did not attend the school yet.

But there were no parking spots – mobility or otherwise – available in or near the school.

The area was “bedlam” before and after school, she said.

It was “heart-breaking” the campervan was parked across spots, robbing the twins the chance of going on the school run.

“I ask them as a mum of two disabled children, please move it.”

The Dunedin City Council had told her its “hands are tied” as there were no parking restrictions stopping a vehicle parking long-term outside the school.

She asked the council to consider installing a mobility park outside the school.

Parking long-term outside a school was morally wrong, she said.

The campervan was the only vehicle being parked long-term outside the school, she said.

After there was no response to two “heartfelt” notes left on the campervan, she visited the home of its owners last week to ask them to park their vehicle elsewhere, such as their driveway.

“They thumbed their nose … they have no intention of moving it.”

When The Star visited the campervan owners last week they declined to comment but called later to say they had contacted police to complain about Ms Cuming’s visit to their home.

As of Wednesday, Ms Cuming said she had not been contacted by police.

Police declined to comment due to privacy.

In a statement, the Arthur Street School Board of Trustees said parking was an issue for the school and community around it.

“Given that we are an inner-city school built on a steep hill, there are inevitably access and parking concerns for our parents and local residents,” the board said.

“This is one reason the school is going to be rebuilt.

“We are keen to work with parents as we design an inclusive, 21st century school for Dunedin.

“In the meantime, we want to see parking concerns resolved co-operatively.”

A council spokesman said parking issues around schools were complex.

The council was planning a comprehensive review of school parking arrangements, he said.

The review would consider the provision of mobility parking spaces and parking time restrictions and investigate other factors, including safety, commuters, commercial users, traffic flow, neighbouring on-street parking spaces, visibility concerns and crash statistics.

Ms Cuming’s request for mobility parking outside the school would be included in the review, he said.

Otago Boys’ High School rector Richard Hall said he was happy with the areas available to pick up and drop off pupils outside his school in Arthur St.

However, he was concerned about motorists parking all day in Arthur St.

Arthur St had some of the closest free parking spaces to the central business district.

“If you’re not there by 7.30am, you’re not going to get a park in Arthur St.”

Consequently, school staff were forced to park in the school grounds, reducing the amount of space available in the school for pupils to play.