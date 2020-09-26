Stress puts DCC budget in question

Aaron Hawkins. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Rates rises, increased borrowing or putting projects on hold are possibilities for the Dunedin City Council as it grapples with financial stresses from flow-on income reductions caused by Covid-19.

The council is asking for feedback from residents about what to prioritise, as plans and budgets for the next decade are decided.

Dunedin Mayor Aaron Hawkins said the council was facing big challenges and making plans was difficult due to the level of uncertainty.

"Not only are we dealing with the longer-term impact of Covid-19, we have challenges around things like responding to climate change and the planned water reforms.

It was difficult to balance council’s income with what the community wanted, "and that’s before we think about new projects and initiatives such as possibly introducing an improved kerbside rubbish and recycling service".

"We think we need to keep doing what were doing investing in our city while still planning for Dunedin to grow. If we continue to invest, we’ll be improving the city and helping its economic recovery through spending and jobs."

Pressure on council budgets was largely because the council needed to fix or replace assets wearing out, like water and wastewater pipes and council buildings.

"We will need to decide whether to increase rates further, put up fees and charges, borrow more, cut costs or delay or not do some projects. We may have to do a combination of these things."

Feedback could be given on the council website before it closed on October 30.

Formal consultation on the draft 10-year plan was likely to take place in March or April next year.

emma.perry@odt.co.nz



