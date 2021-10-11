Stuck duck plucked from tree by Dunedin firefighters

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The paradise duck had a lucky escape after its leg became wedged between two branches of a tree on Blanket Bay Rd, outside Sawyers Bay.
Witness Kelly-Jo Sweeney said Port Chalmers Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived just after 11am with a large ladder appliance. Rather than trying to get the duck out of the tree, it was easier to break the branch, releasing it once they got to the bottom of the ladder.
The duck had had been hanging by its leg for quite some time.
The duck appeared distressed after the ordeal, but calmed down once it was lifted from where it had been hanging.
A member of the public took the duck to the vet in a cat basket.