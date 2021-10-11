Stuck duck plucked from tree by Dunedin firefighters

Fighfighters were called to rescue a duck stuck up a tree in Saywers Bay this morning. Photo: Kelly-Jo Sweeney

Firefighters are used to saving cats stuck up trees, but a Dunedin brigade was this morning tasked with rescuing a bird which had come a cropper in some branches.

The paradise duck had a lucky escape after its leg became wedged between two branches of a tree on Blanket Bay Rd, outside Sawyers Bay.

Witness Kelly-Jo Sweeney said Port Chalmers Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived just after 11am with a large ladder appliance. Rather than trying to get the duck out of the tree, it was easier to break the branch, releasing it once they got to the bottom of the ladder.

The duck had had been hanging by its leg for quite some time.

The duck appeared distressed after the ordeal, but calmed down once it was lifted from where it had been hanging.

A member of the public took the duck to the vet in a cat basket.