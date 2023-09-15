Stuck gumboot causes Dunedin crash

Two people were transported to Dunedin Hospital for shock after a woman's gumboot got stuck behind her accelerator causing a two vehicle crash.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded to the collision at 7.15pm yesterday.

A 21-year-old woman was driving her vehicle behind the car of a 63-year-old man when they started to approach the intersection of Anzac Ave and Frederick St.

One of the woman's gumboots became stuck behind her vehicle’s brake and accelerator which made her unable to slow down.

She tried to swerve to avoid the man’s vehicle but ended up crashing into the back of his car.

Both the drivers were transported to hospital for an assessment and appeared to be suffering from a bit of shock and whiplash, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The vehicles were reported to be blocking one lane.

The road was clear by about 8.15pm.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz