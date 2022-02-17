Students caught climbing into former flat

A group of Dunedin students keen to check out their old flat were caught climbing through a broken window at the property early today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said four 20-year-old men were seen at 1.25am using the window to enter a flat where two of them lived last year.

The students ‘‘wanted to look at their old flat,’’ Snr Sgt Bond said.

The group were referred to the Proctor’s office.

Later, at 5am, Campus Watch witnessed two men run from a property carrying alcohol and frozen food items.

Police were aware of where they came from and where they went, but had not yet tracked them down.

Inquires were ongoing to locate possible victims and offenders.