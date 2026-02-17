Students welcomed by mana whenua at Puketeraki Marae

Maori University of Otago students have received a special welcome at Puketeraki Marae to help them connect with each other and mana whenua.

The welcome involved powhiri followed by speeches from university professor John Broughton, kaitohutohu Māori Hatu Temo and vice-chancellor Grant Robertson yesterday at 10am and 1pm.

University of Otago Māori tauira (students) attend powhiri at Puketeraki Marae yesterday. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

The tauira (students) then had a chance to socialise with each other and mana whenua with some kai.

Jeremy Wara.

University kaituitui o kā rikarika o Tāne mentoring programme co-ordinator Jeremy Wara said the idea was to get everyone to a "normal" state and present all of the pastoral services available to them including tutorials, student groups and kapa haka.

The event aimed to give the students a sense of belonging during their time at the university.

"For their wairua, their spiritual wellbeing in the Maori sense, this is massive to be welcomed by mana whenua.

"This provides them with that sense that they can be relaxed here and feel like they belong here."

Mr Wara said every year they changed marae for the celebration and next year the event would return to Otakou Marae.

University of Otago vice-chancellor Grant Robertson and kaitohutohu Māori Hatu Temo embrace and hongi.

The event was shared between the marae so both could have an opportunity to welcome the students and students got to experience different marae in Otago.

The event was exclusive to Maori students due to occupancy constraints.

Mr Wara said if the marae was bigger they would open it up to all students at the university.

About 400 students and their whanau attended the event across the both ceremonies.

mark.john@odt.co.nz