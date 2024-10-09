Stunning aurora lights up southern skies

The skies of the South were painted in the colours of the Aurora Australis in a dazzling display last night.

The spectacular phenomenon was photographed across Otago and Southland.

Nicole Peake captured the aurora between 9:30pm and 11pm at Papatowai and the Florence Hill Lookout, in the Catlins.

"Although auroras are common in the Catlins Dark Sky, this one was truly fantastic due to the intensity of it," she said.

"We are very lucky not to have any city light distortion in the Catlins, which meant we got to enjoy the full spectrum of light and colours uninterrupted.

"It was truly a magical moment."