Summer swings by, for a bit, then back again later

Well after the packed Woodhaugh Gardens paddling pool emptied of children yesterday, twins Veda (left) and Rune, 2, still enjoy the warm water. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

Dunedin's "cold streak" may finally have thawed enough for us to say summer has arrived.

Last week, MetService weather data showed the city had its coldest start to the year in 25 years.

The mean temperature for January at Dunedin Airport was 12.8°C — down from the January average of 15.2°C — and the temperatures in the city centre were also about 2.2°C cooler than average.

The cooler temperatures were caused by a slow-moving high pressure system towards the west of the country, and low pressure system towards the east, which funnelled cold southerly air on to eastern parts of the country for several weeks.

However, MetService meteorologist Clare O’Connor said it appeared Dunedin’s weather was improving.

"Last Saturday was your warmest day so far with 22°C, bringing your January average temperature up to 16.5°C.

"We can say you’ve gone above your January average — you’ve broken your cold streak."

She said Dunedin and Oamaru would both have a run of days mainly in the low 20s, peaking at 22°C tomorrow.

Mosgiel was expected to reach 25°C tomorrow.

While the temperatures were forecast to remain steady during the week, most of the South could expect cloudier skies and the chance of some rain towards the end of the week and into the weekend.

"There will be a little dip on Thursday into Friday as we have a southerly change that’s coming up overnight.

"So, you’ll see a bit of rain on Thursday evening around Dunedin, some cooler winds on Friday, and then you’ll see a bit of a warming again for the weekend.

"It’s one of those northwesterly sort of setups which is going to warm you up on the east coast."

Next week’s temperatures were looking similar, she said.

"Indications at the moment show high-pressure building over the country, which would bring drier conditions and warmer days again — better than the first part of January."

Scorching temperatures are expected to continue in Central Otago today, after the mercury reached more than 30°C yesterday.

Wānaka is expected to reach 30°C again today and 32°C tomorrow, and although Alexandra and Cromwell’s high is expected to drop to 27°C today, it was forecast to bounce back to 31°C tomorrow.

There will be relief later in the week when the temperatures drop to the mid-20s.

Meanwhile, a subtropical low and preceding fronts are moving over northern parts of New Zealand, bringing easterly gales and periods of heavy rain.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula this morning.

A strong wind watch was also issued for Northland, Auckland, Great Barrier Island and Coromandel Peninsula this morning.