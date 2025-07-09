Stolen ute leads cops to pilfered puppy

Police returned the American bulldog puppy to its owner. File photo: Getty Images

A stolen ute spotted being driven in Dunedin led police to a stolen American bulldog puppy.

Police yesterday arrested a 31-year-old man seen behind the wheel of a Mitsubishi Ute allegedly stolen earlier in the day, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The man was forbidden from driving and was charged for receiving stolen property and driving without a licence.

As a result of the arrest, police also located an American Bulldog puppy that had been stolen on July 2.

Police returned the puppy to its rightful owners.

The man also received a charge for the theft of the dog, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

