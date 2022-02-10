Support in Dunedin for Parliament protesters

A group of Dunedin protesters have come out today to show their support for the demonstration taking place at Parliament in Wellington.

About 60 protesters from Voices for Freedom assembled near Toitū Otago Settlers Museum this evening.

Organiser Tracey Pita said the group was out in support of the Wellington anti vaccine mandate protests.

Similar rallies in support were happening around the country, Mrs Pita said.

Protesters make their feelings known at a gathering near Toitū Otago Settlers Museum in Dunedin this evening. Photo: Christine O'Connor

The group put the call-out this afternoon.

She understood the Wellington protest was ‘‘a peaceful stand’’.

However, protesters were trespassed today from Parliament grounds and at least 120 arrests had been made.

People attended the Dunedin protest as they were standing up for what they saw as their rights being taken away, Mrs Pita said.

A police spokeswoman said they were aware of the group and had not received any negative reports about their behaviour.