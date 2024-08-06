Surfing sea lion ready to rip

A group of surfers got more than they bargained for at St Clair Beach after a sea lion took a liking to their surfboards.

University of Otago student Fin Milne said he was with a group of friends on Friday when a sea lion blocked their usual entrance to St Clair Beach via the tennis courts.

Fin Milne is pleased to get his board back after the encounter with the marine mammal. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"It was really big and approaching us.

"It was pretty impressive.

"It was really territorial.

A sea lion (above and below) enjoys trying out a surfboard near St Clair Beach on Friday. PHOTO: FLYNN COOPER-FORSTER

"We couldn’t get past it, so we tried to lure him out of the way."

Worried the sea lion might approach them further, they dropped their surfboards — and the sea lion took a liking to one.

"It was just so crazy to see the sea lion having a go at my surfboard."

Eventually, they were able to retrieve the surfboard, but not before the sea lion chased them into the water.

"We were very careful to give him his space."

Sea Lion Trust spokeswoman Jordana Whyte said she was not surprised by the sea lion’s reaction.

"They’re very inquisitive animals.

"I imagine he would have not seen a surfboard before."

She was pleased the group had their experience with the sea lion.

"The best thing to do is to give the sea lion as much space as you can.

"If they’re awake and active, just step back and wait a few minutes."

The best advice was to be "really boring" around them.

"You don’t want to run by them. Just move quietly and calmly and you won’t attract their attention.

"Sea lions are a lot like puppies; they get really interested in their surroundings. They have a good relationship with the surfers. I’m pleased this is continuing."

The surfing sea lion is a descendant of Mum — the matriarch of all sea lions in Otago.

It has been more than 30 years since her first pup, which was the first sea lion in 150 years to be born on the mainland.

