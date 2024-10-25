Suspected drink-driver crashes into pub

Damage at the Golden Fleece Hotel and Motel. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A suspected drink-driver in Waikouaiti made a pit stop at the local pub during his commute when he crashed into the corner of it.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay said officers were called to the Golden Fleece Hotel and Motel in Main Rd, Waikouaiti, at 9pm on Monday after a man hit the building.

The 55-year-old was driving north through the township when he veered to the right, mounted the curb, went over the grass verge and driveway and crashed, Snr Sgt Reay said.

Officers arrived and shortly after found him.

The man was transported to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition and a blood sample was taken.

Charges were pending for the result of the sample, Snr Sgt Reay said.

