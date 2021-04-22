Suspicious blaze at school in South Dunedin

Bathgate Park School. Photo: Google Maps

Firefighters were called to South Dunedin's Bathgate Park School to put out a suspicious blaze in the school grounds this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they responded to reports of a fire against the outside of a building in Macandrew Rd, at 1.39pm.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze "with no problem".

But the fire was being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator was notified, he said.

"I don’t believe it was a major fire and there was little to no damage to the building."

A police spokesman said police were called, at 1.50pm, to assist.