Suspicious blaze at school in South Dunedin

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said they responded to reports of a fire against the outside of a building in Macandrew Rd, at 1.39pm.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze "with no problem".
But the fire was being treated as suspicious and a fire investigator was notified, he said.
"I don’t believe it was a major fire and there was little to no damage to the building."
A police spokesman said police were called, at 1.50pm, to assist.