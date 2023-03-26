Suspicious blaze in South Dunedin shed

A fire investigator has been called to look into a suspicious blaze in a firewood shed in South Dunedin early today.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Southern shift manager Alex Norris said crews were alerted to reports of a shed on fire in Melbourne St about 12.09am.

Two appliances from Dunedin Central and St Kilda were sent to the scene.

"When we got there we found a well-involved shed fire approximately five metres by seven metres," Mr Norris said.

He said crews marked the fire as suspicious and the blaze was put out by 2.10am.

A fire investigator was on the way to the scene this morning.

A police spokeswoman said officers were alerted about 1.45am and their assistance had been requested by the fire investigator.

"We are working with the fire investigator to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident."