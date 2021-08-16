Monday, 16 August 2021

'Suspicious' shrub fire in Vauxhall

    A shrub fire in Dunedin is being treated as suspicious.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said they were called to the fire in Portobello Rd, Vauxhall, about 8.30am today.

    Crews from St Kilda and Dunedin Central worked to extinguish the 10m x 5m fire.

    ‘‘They did deem it suspicious, so we have passed it on to police,’’ she said.

    A police spokeswoman confirmed they were notified, but had no further details.

     

