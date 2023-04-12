Swerving driver thought to have had stroke

A driver was sent to hospital for a suspected stroke after swerving dangerously on his drive between Palmerston and Mosgiel yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said officers received reports from the public about a driver crossing the centreline and having multiple near misses with oncoming traffic during the 70km drive between Palmerston and Mosgiel.

Once stopped by police, the 77-year-old male driver’s speech was incoherent and he was struggling to walk, Sgt Lee said.

An ambulance was called for assistance and the man was taken to hospital for a suspected stroke at about 3pm.

