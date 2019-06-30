New lease of life for eyewear

Displaying a collection of nearly 1000 pairs of eyewear destined for people with eye health issues in the Pacific are (from left) Mosgiel District Lions Club president John Stewart and members Anne Stratford and Peter Partington. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A Mosgiel club's extensive eyewear collection will be a sight for sore eyes for people in the Pacific.

Mosgiel District Lions Club member Anne Stratford said club members had collected nearly 1000 pairs of eyewear to give to the The Fred Hollows Foundation and to New Zealand charitable trustVolunteer Ophthalmic Services Overseas (VOSO) which provides free eye aid to people in the Pacific.

VOSO "plays a huge role in helping restore sight to those less fortunate in the Pacific Islands through sight-saving surgery and the distribution of thousands of pairs of glasses each year, donated by Kiwis'', its website says.

Mrs Stratford, of Mosgiel, had collected the eyewear - a mix of prescription glasses and sunglasses - from optometrists and Hospice Shops across Dunedin.

The sunglasses would be worn by people recovering from cataract surgery.

She would take the eyewear collection to Ferrymead Lions Club in Christchurch for cleaning and categorising by prescription strength, in preparation for distribution in the Pacific.

If people had eyewear they wanted to give, they could take them to an optometrist for her to collect.

Mrs Stratford said another reason for her leading the project for the"worthy cause'' was her heritage.

"I have a Fijian bloodline - believe it or not.''

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz