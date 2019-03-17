'People scared of the idea' of free produce stand

Saddle Hill Community Board deputy chairwoman Leanne Stenhouse (left) and community fruit and vegetable stand manager Bex Hill want more people to use a produce stand in Walton Park. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Walton Park residents appear to be "scared'' of a new community fruit and vegetable stand in their neighbourhood.

Stand manager Bex Hill, of Walton Park, said the stand was installed on the grass verge near her home in Edith St about a week before Christmas.

The roadside structure gives people a place to leave their excess produce for others to help themselves.

People were not using the stand, Ms Hill said.

"I think people are scared of the idea ... They are unsure.''

Produce could be taken for free and there was no expectation something would be given in return, she said.

The stand should be patronised as many people visited the street and the Walton Park sports ground was regularly packed out.

When the Taieri Times visited, the stand had some spring onions, a courgette and some rhubarb on offer.

"It's the most it's ever had on it.''

Saddle Hill Community Board deputy chairwoman Leanne Stenhouse said under a board project five stands were installed in the board's catchment.

The stand in Walton Park was the only one performing poorly.

The other four stands - in Viscount Rd, Waldronville, Sickels St, Fairfield, Brighton Rd in Brighton and Ocean View - were being used.

The board planned to install another stand in Westwood.

The stands were for everyone to use, Ms Stenhouse said.

