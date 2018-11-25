Pig hunters call for local 'pool builders'

Taieri District Pig Hunting Club member Dave Gillies (left) and president Mike ‘‘Buzz’’ Burrell are urging people to become pool builders to get an aquatic facility built in their town. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Pool builders - individuals, families or businesses - have been asked to give $5 a week for two years. Donations of $500 or more will be acknowledged on a pool builders’ wall in the new facility.

In a series, reporter Shawn McAvinue talks to Dunedin residents about why they became ‘‘pool builders’’.

The best accompaniment to wild pork is a pledge to get a new pool built in Mosgiel, a pig hunting club says.

Taieri District Pig Hunting Club president Mike "Buzz'' Burrell, of Mosgiel, said the club recently gave the Taieri Community Facilities Trust $500 from its annual hunting competition in May.

More than 100 people competed for prizes including the biggest pig and the boar with the best jaw.

The club selected the trust as a recipient because many of the club members had children using Mosgiel Pool.

When it was sweltering on the Taieri, the "not very big'' Mosgiel Pool was "chocka'' and a hot horde of people had to travel to Outram Glen for a cool swim.

Building a "decent'' aquatic facility with a greater capacity for bathers was a "great idea'' so the club decided to chip in to try to make it a reality.

He encouraged more people to become pool builders and help the trust in its bid to reach a $3.2 million fundraising target by Christmas.

Club member Dave Gillies, of Mosgiel, said he was a novice pig hunter and had "helped wrestle'' a 50kg boar and then carried it out of Berwick Forest.

The appeal of the sport was the "thrill of the chase'', plus it was a great form of fitness.

Mr Burrell said the club was more than 20 years old and had 30 members - a mix of men and women - mostly from the Taieri.

