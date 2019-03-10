Taieri girl returns to 'rural paradise'

Jessie Wilson and her dog Molly at home in Kinmont Park. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

Home is where the heart is for Dunedin dentist Jessie Wilson.

The 26-year-old was raised on a dairy farm in Henley.

Her formal education began at Henley School. When it closed, her education continued at Outram School, then Taieri College before studying dentistry at the University of Otago in Dunedin.

Upon graduating at the end of 2015, she and her husband Matt, a rural banker, moved to Taranaki for three years.

She had enjoyed living in New Plymouth but always wanted to return to the Taieri.

"This is home and we wanted to enjoy all it has to offer - the lifestyle and work/life balance.''

Being near family in the South was important.

The couple bought a house in Kinmont and felt like they had the best of both worlds - easy access to central Dunedin, while living in a "rural paradise''.

"Mosgiel has the best climate in all of Dunedin - it's much nicer out here.''

Dunedin had changed for the better in the past three years and offered more in the way of restaurants, activities and entertainment for residents to enjoy.

She moved back in mid-December last year and began working as a dentist at Dunbar and Associates in Princes St in central Dunedin in mid-January.

Her favourite part of the job was finding a solution for a client and building their confidence and trust so they had a positive experience.

When not at work she spent time cooking, gardening, running, getting involved with East Taieri Church and looking after her Yorkshire terrier-poodle cross (Yorkipoo) Molly.

"She's good value - we love her.''

SHAWN.MCAVINUE @thestar.co.nz