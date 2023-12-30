Teen cruise ship passenger found in Dunedin

Cameron went missing during a visit to Dunedin. Photo: Southern District Police/Facebook

A missing teenage passenger from a cruise ship has been found after a search in Dunedin, police have confirmed.

A 15-year-old girl named Cameron became separated from her parent this morning while visiting the city after getting off the Norwegian Spirit.

Cameron’s mobile phone did not have a New Zealand sim card so her parent was unable to reach her.

Police said this afternoon she was found by someone who had seen Southern District Police's Facebook post.

"Police would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to our wonderful Dunedin community, who shared that original Facebook post and got the word out far and wide."

The Norwegian Spirit and Seven Seas Explorer cruise ships at Port Chalmers this morning. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

The Norwegian Spirit is due to depart from Port Chalmers for Wellington at 4pm today.

The vessel, with capacity for 2018 passengers and 912 crew, berthed in Dunedin this morning after visiting Milford Sound in Southland.

Another ship, the Seven Seas Explorer (750 passengers and 552 crew) also visited the city today.

