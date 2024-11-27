Teen sought after attack on girl at McDonald's

Police are trying to to track down a teenager who punched another girl in the head several times after pouring a drink over her in a Dunedin fast-food restaurant yesterday.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to McDonald’s George St at 4.30pm after a teenage girl assaulted another teenager.

The offender - a 16-year-old girl - walked up behind the other girl and poured a drink over her before pulling her hair and punching her in the head about 10 times.

She also scratched the other girl in multiple places on her upper body, Sgt Lee said.

A member of the public intervened and the victim was able to escape and run into a nearby business from where police were called.

The 16-year-old left the store after her victim escaped and is yet to be located and spoken to by police.