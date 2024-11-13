Teen three times over limit: police

Photo: ODT files

A teenager police say was more than three times over the limit, stopped south of Dunedin, told officers he was driving to the North Island.

Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said the 17-year-old was reported weaving over the centre line at fluctuating speeds near Waihola at 11.30pm yesterday.

Officers stopped the man north of Allanton on State Highway 1, Snr Sgt Reay said.

‘‘He stated he was travelling up to Christchurch - on his way back [home] to the North Island.’’

Upon being stopped, he underwent breath-testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 783mcg.

The legal limit is zero for drivers under 20 years of age.

He will appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date.