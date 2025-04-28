Duck-shooters get their eye in at practice day

Kaitangata Primary School pupil Robbie Lane, 11, ejects two 12 gauge shells during a range shoot at Waldronville yesterday. Robbie will be duck-shooting around the Clutha River in Inch Clutha this weekend. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A group of duck-shooters dusted off their guns and got in some practice at the range yesterday before the season begins this weekend.

Dunedin Hunting & Fishing set up a simulated clay target field at the Dunedin Clay Target Club in Waldronville for about 80 duck-shooters to have a practice round before the season begins on May 3.

Hunting and Fishing owner Scott Kunac said the target field simulated real birds and the day was an opportunity for shooters across Otago to get their eye in.

"It's a good way to introduce people to gun safety and just making them familiar again with the gun that they haven't used since last year," he said.

The event included a novelty "last man standing" competition, a five-man team flurry event, a 25-target compact field and a 25-target skeet and rabbit field.

However, it was less about competition and more of a family event, Mr Kunac said.

It was a chance for older generations to introduce the younger ones to shooting in a safe way.

Mr Kunac said Fish & Game told him there were plenty of ducks around and the weekend outlook was good.

Large numbers of mallards were seen in ponds around Central Otago and a good number of ducks were seen on the upper Taieri River.

With a light to moderate southwesterly breeze predicted across Otago on Saturday, shooters could expect pleasant conditions to begin the season.

mark.john@odt.co.nz