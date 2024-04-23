Teenage boy nabbed with haul of beauty products

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A teenage boy was caught allegedly shoplifting a collection of beauty products from a Dunedin chemist.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Chemist Warehouse in the Meridian Mall in George St after a 16-year-old boy was caught with a haul of stolen products.
The teenager allegedly stole $145 worth of items from the store, which included a hydrating serum, hydrating lip oil and an eye cream.
He was arrested and charged with theft.
The teenager will appear in court today.