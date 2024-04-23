Tuesday, 23 April 2024

Teenage boy nabbed with haul of beauty products

    By Laine Priestley
    A teenage boy was caught allegedly shoplifting a collection of beauty products from a Dunedin chemist.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to Chemist Warehouse in the Meridian Mall in George St after a 16-year-old boy was caught with a haul of stolen products.

    The teenager allegedly stole $145 worth of items from the store, which included a hydrating serum, hydrating lip oil and an eye cream.

    He was arrested and charged with theft.

    The teenager will appear in court today.

    laine.priestley@odt.co.nz

     

