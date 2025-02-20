Teenage girls in violent bus hub clash

Dunedin's bus hub was the scene of the alleged assault. Photo: ODT Files

An argument between teenage girls in Dunedin's bus hub escalated into violence with a 15-year-old allegedly kicked in the face.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a teenage girl was arrested in the bus hub after the alleged assault.

At about 3.15pm yesterday, the victim was in the area at the same time as a 16-year-old girl when an argument broke out between the pair.

The argument turned physical when the older girl allegedly kicked the victim in the face and started to punch her, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The victim was able to grab the 16-year-old, and pushed her into a nearby bush.

Police arrived on the scene and arrested the 16-year-old girl.

She was charged with assault with intent to injure and would appear in Dunedin Youth Court this morning.

